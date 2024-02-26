Alabama State student Justice Murphy was featured on Season 22 of American Idol, which premiered this month. Murphy appeared on episode 2 of the season, which aired Sunday evening. The episode was based on the judges visiting their hometowns and finding talent from the area. The American Idol cast and crew visited Tuskegee, Alabama, the hometown of Lionel Richie. They also held auditions at Tuskegee University, the alma mater of Lionel Richie.
Murphy wowed the judges with her confidence as she walked into the room. She proudly exclaimed that she was a student at Alabama State, prompting Richie to reference the rivalry that Tuskegee has with Alabama State. Also of note: Katy Perry mistook Alabama State for the University of Alabama and yelled “Roll Tide”.
Murphy performed “Summertime”, originally performed by Ella Fitzgerald with instrumentation from Louis Armstrong but was ironically performed by Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino in 2004. Murphy performed Fantasia's rendition of the song, also featured on her 2004 debut album Free Yourself.
Once Murphy was done with her performance, all three judges gave her a standing ovation and also high praise.
Judge Luke Bryan said, “I thought it was great. Everything about you really sets off all of the right emotions for what we look for in American Idol.”
Richie also chimed in, saying, “From the first note you had control, you had confidence, you had your poise. Again, do you need all those notes? You don't need them. But, I'm glad you did it because we know what you're capable of if we need to draw from that. But, overall, you brought your sound, your artistry, who you are to the table on that song. I love what you did.”
All three judges gave her a yes and Murphy officially got her ticket to Hollywood. She will move on to the next round, which is slated to air after the final two parts of the four-part audition special is broadcast.