We won't be seeing Katy Perry as an American Idol judge anymore, ending her seven season-reign.

Katy Perry will no longer be an American Idol judge after an iconic 7-year run. TMZ reports that during her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' she revealed that she's moving on. This time, from her role as a judge on “American Idol” after seven seasons.

During the interview, Jimmy Kimmel asked Katy directly about her future with the show. Initially, Katy hinted at her upcoming performance at Brazil's Rock in Rio music festival. But then, Katy Perry stunned fans with her American Idol announcement.”I think this will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol.' I love ‘Idol' so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

The news came as a surprise to many, with the audience expressing mixed emotions. Despite the disappointment, Katy maintained her trademark positivity. Handling the moment with grace and charm.

When asked about her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Katy mentioned that they would find out about her departure that night. Suggesting they were unaware of her decision and were only informed about her upcoming projects.

The upcoming season of “American Idol,” marking its 22nd year, is scheduled to begin on February 18th, with Katy's final run as a judge.

As for who will fill Katy's shoes on the judging panel, no announcements have been made yet. But speculation is sure to arise in the coming days as fans eagerly await news of the show's future lineup.