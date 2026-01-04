The final week of the NFL season is notable for a few things. For teams in the playoffs or fighting for the playoffs, Week 18 often is about fighting for the division title, for a Wild Card spot, or for seeding in the postseason. However, for teams on the outside looking in, Week 18 brings a chance for their players to earn extra bonuses. That is exactly the scenario that Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Bradley Chubb is looking at.

Unlike other players coming into Week 18, Chubb has already reached the required individual thresholds to earn a bonus of $5.15 million. However, there's a team component to his bonus requirements as well. Adam Schefter reports what the Dolphins need to do to secure Chubb's bag.

“Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb has reached thresholds for both playing time and sacks to trigger $5.15 million in incentives,” Schefter posted on X. “However, that is all contingent on Miami’s defense finishing in the top 20 in points per game.”

Currently, the Dolphins rank 21st in the NFL in terms of points allowed with 24.1 points per game. The team above them is the Atlanta Falcons, who rank 20th with 24 points allowed per game. Simply put, Chubb and the Dolphins need to hold their opponents to fewer points than the Falcons to secure Chubb's payday.

Article Continues Below

That is a much harder task than it seems. For one, the Dolphins are facing off against the New England Patriots in Week 18. It's not like the Patriots will lie down easily: they're still fighting for the first seed in the AFC and need a win this week to still have a chance. Because of that, New England is unlikely to rest their starters.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will take on the New Orleans Saints this week. While the Saints aren't playing for a playoff spot, they are incentivized to play their starters to have another look at quarterback Tyler Shough. That being said, New Orleans' offense is far below New England's, which doesn't bode well for the Dolphins.

The last time the Dolphins and the Patriots faced each other was back in Week 2. The Dolphins allowed 33 points to the Patriots. Chubb recorded a sack in the game and had three tackles. He has 8.5 sacks on the season, 23 tackles, and two forced fumbles.