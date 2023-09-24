Alabama State University athletics department announced the indefinite suspension of a Hornet football player via a statement following Saturday's loss to Florida A&M. The suspension comes as an Alabama State football player wearing a number 16 jersey punched a Florida A&M security guard. A video of the incident circulated on social media and the security guard appeared to be preventing the Alabama State player from entering the stands to confront a student.

i hope yall bus break down on the darkest part of I-10.. man was tryna do his job and you throwing a tantrum at your big age 😂 pic.twitter.com/teysLep1bx — stunna ✨ (@takeyviaa) September 24, 2023

Early Sunday morning, Alabama State University Athletics Director Dr. Jason Cable issued a statement that read:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred last night following our game against Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the football program, effective immediately.”

The player's roster profile, who the Montgomery Advertiser identifies as Jacob Freeman, has been taken off the team's website. At this time, Flordia A&M nor the security guard has responded to the incident. Alabama State will face off against SWAC West foe Alcorn State on Saturday at 6 PM EST. The game will be hosted on the campus of Alabama State in Hornet Stadium.