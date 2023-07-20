Ayana Emmanuel is adding another accolade to her trophy case as the Alabama State women's basketball star was named SWAC Woman of the Year. She gets the honor following a spectacular final season at Alabama State where she won SWAC Women's Basketball Player of the Year.

She reflected on her time at Alabama State in a statement on the school's athletic website after winning the award.

“Being a student-athlete at Alabama State University has given me the opportunity to network and build relationships that will last for a lifetime,” Emmanuel said. “I was able to establish a platform for myself, advocate for other student athletes, and give back to my community.”

Emmanuel is a model student-athlete, having achieved so much both on and off the court. She is twice a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honors Society and earned SWAC All-Academic team honors.

On the court, she led the conference in scoring last season with 16.8 points per game. Alabama State went 16-15 in Emmanuel's final season. She scored exactly 2,000 points in her career. Emmanuel declared for the WNBA draft this spring but was not selected. It is unclear whether her basketball career is over.

Ayana Emmanuel had a fantastic career in the SWAC with Alabama State women's basketball and she was able to collect one more award before she completely says goodbye to college. This is an award that she should take a ton of pride in and continue to be a role model for young women and basketball players.