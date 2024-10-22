An exclusive report by the Clarion Ledger’s Sam Sklar details serious problems facing a struggling Alcorn State soccer program. The program canceled its season due to not having enough players to field a team while also facing Title IX violations and sanctions from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

A letter signed by 15 former and current Braves soccer players, obtained by the Clarion Ledger, details two pages of mistreatment claims that they believe may qualify as Title IX violations.

The allegations include inadequate facilities, such as “no running hot water for athletes or coaches,” and issues with “bats and snakes in the showers and locker room.” They also mention unfulfilled promises of soccer equipment, like cleats, and a training room that is “understaffed” and not equipped to handle the needs of numerous undergraduate students performing medical treatments without proper experience or training.

Per Sklar, the SWAC has already sanctioned Alcorn State and fined them an undisclosed amount.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference has been formally notified that Alcorn State University will cancel the 2024 Women’s Soccer season. Alcorn State University has been sanctioned in accordance with the SWAC Constitution, Bylaws and Sports Regulations. We look forward to the return of Alcorn State Lady Braves Soccer as one of ten participating member institutions in the sport of Women’s Soccer within the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” representatives for the SWAC said to the Clarion Ledger in a statement.

The report also details significant legal troubles for head coach Ken Kabiru, who was hire three weeks prior to the start of the season on July 22nd. He has a history of legal issues, including disorderly conduct and harassment charges in Pennsylvania, leading to a fine. He has multiple driving violations and faced recent charges for improperly displaying a registration plate and parking on private property without permission. He also has an outstanding subpoena from West Virginia’s consumer protection division with sealed details.

It’s unclear what the future is for the program, which has struggled significantly to find success on the field in recent seasons. But, the report from the Clarion Ledger certainly shows that significant changes need to be made for the betterment of the program.