Southern University Tight Ends coach Fred McNair recently shared his thoughts on his departure from Alcorn State University, reflecting on his tenure and the circumstances leading up to his exit. During an interview with “Locked On HBCU Sports,” McNair expressed a mix of nostalgia and frustration.

“When you’re at a place so long, a place that you love and you’re a two-time graduate of the university — getting an opportunity to get my BS and my Masters — you tend to love the place that you graduated from. Your alma mater,” McNair said. “But I think, at the same time, your alma mater has to love you too.” He emphasized his pride in the winning tradition his team upheld, yet alluded to issues with the university's leadership, stating, “some of the things that I really expected to happen — didn’t happen.”

McNair's departure came after a successful seven-year tenure with the Braves, where he amassed a 48-33 record and led the team to four SWAC East titles. His teams excelled particularly in 2018 and 2019, earning consecutive bids to the Celebration Bowl. Despite a strong finish to the 2023 season with a 7-4 record and six All-SWAC selections, McNair found himself at a crossroads.

Following the season's conclusion, McNair was considered for the head coaching position at Texas Southern University. However, his hiring process was marred by contention within the Texas Southern Board of Regents. A proposed four-year, $313,000 contract lacked consensus among board members, and the candidacy of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Andre Johnson further complicated matters. Ultimately, the board pivoted and hired ex-NFL player Cris Dishmond.

Reflecting on the tumultuous period, McNair remarked, “Sometimes you lose a lot of sleep at night with some of the things you can’t control. When that stuff started happening, and you’re not really happy anymore — it’s time to move on and find your happy place.”

He added, “I understand the business process of everything. As a head coach and as a position coach — things happen. It’s really nothing to cry about. You just have to roll your sleeves up and find other employment.”

Now, McNair takes on a new role as Tight Ends coach at Southern University, under the leadership of Head Coach Terrance Graves. He sees this as an opportunity for renewal, stating, “I’m at a place now where I can sit back and enjoy myself, being a position coach. And hopefully one day I’ll have the opportunity to be a head coach again.”