The soap opera star was only 50.

Alec Musser passed away at the age of 50 in California.

The star was a fixture on All My Children from 2005 to 2007, as the character of Del Henry, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Actor Alec Musser passes away at age 50

Along with the soap opera, he had roles in Grown Ups (2010), Rita Rocks (2009), Desperate Housewives (2011), and Road to the Altar (2009).

News of the actor's death broke on Saturday after his fiancee, Page Press, posted Instagram stories about the devastating news. She told TMZ he passed away Friday. Press, in her stories, put up numerous photos and tributes from other people who shared their grief.

His death comes as a shock, with quite a few tributes coming in for him.

Adam Sandler wrote on Instagram, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny, good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

The actor was born on April 11, 1973. Beyond acting, he was an Abercrombie & Fitch model. He made the cover of magazines such as Men's Health, Men's Workout, Exercise Health, and more with his modeling.

Musser hadn't acted in a while but constantly posts fitness photos on Instagram and keeps his followers in the know about good physiques. The last photo he posted was an image of him surfing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Musser (@alecmusser)

RIP to Alec Musser.