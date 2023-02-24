The Houston Astros decided against completing a major offseason move to replace Justin Verlander, who left the team to sign a multiyear deal with the New York Mets in December. The Astros have much confidence in several promising pitching prospects, including Hunter Brown.

The reigning World Series champions featured Brown in seven games in the 2022 season, where he posted a 0.89 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched. Brown entered spring camp with an eye on making Houston’s starting rotation for the upcoming campaign. As it stands, he is slated to make Houston’s 26-man roster for Opening Day, as Lance McCullers Jr. is expected to be placed on the injured list to begin the season after suffering a small muscle strain in his right elbow.

Brown has already impressed multiple Astros teammates in spring camp, including Alex Bregman. Brown squared off with Bregman in a live bullpen session on Thursday, and the two-time All-Star was left in awe of just how the right-hander was able to mix up his pitches during their duel on the day.

“He looked good,” Bregman said. “The fastball looked like it was really good and had good life to it. The curveball is sharp as always. The slider, the one he got down and away was really good. He looked amazing for the first time out. Really, really good.

“I didn’t see one bad fastball the entire time. I was happy with that, especially early. I like looking at guys’ heaters to see where they’re at.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned, there are many in the Astros organization who are high on Brown, including team general manager Dana Brown.

“I think everybody senses in the organization Hunter Brown has a chance to be big-time for us,” Brown said on Wednesday. “He knows it and feels it. When I saw him throw, I thought, ‘This guy’s got electric stuff. The ball’s coming out really good.’ The cutter he’s throwing is nasty.

“There’s a comfort with Brown in that he could take a step and log some innings this year.”

There sure is much anticipation for Brown’s first appearance of spring training this year.