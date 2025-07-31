Shortly after the Houston Astros brought back Carlos Correa, they scored big again.

On Thursday, the Astros secured the talents of outfielder Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. In exchange, the Marlins received right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto.

As a result, the Astros got a left-handed hitter they had been searching for. Sanchez is batting .285 with 78 hits, 10 home runs, and 36 RBIs.

The Astros are 62-47 and in first place in the American League West. Meanwhile, the Marlins are 52-55 and hovering in third place in the National League East.

With the Marlins, Sanchez was known for his power hitting. In 2022, Sanchez hit a 496-foot bomb at Coors Field against the Rockies. It was the longest home run since 2020.

Two years later, he hit a 480-foot home run in a losing game against the Cincinnati Reds. Even in defeat, it was an unmistakable gem.

In essence, Sanchez's transition from Miami to Houston makes sense.

Jesus Sanchez is a good fit for the Astros

Altogether, Sanchez's talents are quite suitable for the Astros. Even though he is a right-handed hitter, he has found ways to hit from the left side well.

In that way, he helps fulfill the void left behind by Yordan Alvarez, who's been battling a hand injury.

Additionally, Sanchez is a flexible presence in the outfield. His primary position is right field, but he can also play centerfield and left field when given the chance.

His power and consistency is a much needed asset to the Astros, even though his batting average is not supreme.

Plus, Sanchez provides relief for third baseman and outfielder Cam Smith. Therefore, giving him a break from playing two positions.

For the Astros, they are looking ahead towards the playoffs. As a result, Sanchez coming along meets the moment and could benefit them in the long run.