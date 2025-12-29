The San Francisco 49ers matched up with the NFC North champion Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. And this showdown between Brock Purdy and Caleb Williams certainly did not disappoint. The two signal callers combined for five passing touchdowns in this contest. However, it was Purdy and the Niners who had the last laugh.

Purdy threw for over 300 yards for the first time this season to go along with three passing touchdowns. He also picked up two touchdowns with his legs, giving him five total. The Bears marched down the field late. However, they failed to score on the game's final play. And the 49ers claimed a big 42-38 victory at home in Week 17.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan fielded questions from the media. His assessment of Purdy's performance was rather short. In saying this, he didn't need a ton of words to make his point. “Brock played his a** off,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Purdy has been on a tear over the last few games. He has 11 passing touchdowns to two interceptions over his last three games. He has also racked up nearly 900 passing yards in that span.

The Iowa State product is a major reason San Francisco still has something to play for after clinching a playoff spot. In fact, they arguably have the most to play for in the NFC heading into Week 18. Purdy and the 49ers are taking on Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks this coming Saturday. The winner of this game will win both the NFC West and the NFC's No. 1 seed.

It's the same sort of predicament the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions found themselves in last year. Both teams entered Week 18 looking to win the NFC North and the No. 1 seed. It was the Lions who claimed victory over the Vikings, who were led by Darnold at the time.

Darnold is seeking to avenge that performance this season. Meanwhile, Purdy and the 49ers are looking to show the world that the NFC runs through San Francisco. There is a lot riding on this final game of the regular season before the hunt for the Super Bowl begins in a couple weeks.