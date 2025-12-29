Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen once again played through a right foot injury in Week 17, leading to another uneven performance as the Bills lost 13-12 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium.

Limping off the field at times and requiring postgame X-rays, Allen gave a single-word response when asked if the injury affected him: “Zero.”

Allen tweaked his right ankle in the third quarter while attempting to evade a sack from Moro Ojomo. The ankle shifted awkwardly, and he went down but was able to continue playing. TV analyst Tom Brady noted Allen limping multiple times as the game progressed. Bills trainers attended to him, and he walked to the locker room without his right shoe with seconds remaining in the first half. X-rays taken immediately after the game were negative, clearing him to continue.

This was the second consecutive week Allen required X-rays on the same foot. The team's medical staff examined him at halftime in the previous game against the Cleveland Browns after a goal-line sack.

Despite the injury, Allen attempted to rally Buffalo in a close game versus the Eagles. He rushed seven times and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a QB sneak to bring the Bills within one point. However, the team's passing game struggled under pressure.

Buffalo managed only 33 yards of offense between Allen’s first-quarter fumble and halftime. Most of the scoring came late, as Allen rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a QB sneak with 5:11 left to make it 13-12. However, a two-point conversion attempt to win the game failed when Allen overthrew an open Khalil Shakir in the end zone.

Philadelphia’s defensive front applied consistent pressure, sacking Allen five times and registering six quarterback hits. Their effort was reminiscent of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-caliber performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. Head coach Sean McDermott expressed concern over Allen taking repeated hits but praised his effort to stay in the game.

Allen has been remarkably durable over his career, having started every game since his rookie season, with only minor injuries, including a concussion and a throwing arm issue that caused him to miss time. This season, he also briefly left the field after a tackle against the Houston Texans in Week 12 and sustained a nose injury in September 2025 after a rushing attempt, though neither incident kept him out.

Now 11–5 and having officially ceded the AFC East to the New England Patriots, the Bills face a largely inconsequential Week 18 matchup against the three-win New York Jets. To maintain his consecutive games streak, Allen is likely to start, with backup Mitch Trubisky taking over later.