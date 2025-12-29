The New York Giants finally found relief on Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak with a decisive 34-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In a matchup between two struggling teams, the Giants controlled the game from start to finish, earning their first win since Week 6 and giving interim head coach Mike Kafka his first victory since taking over the role.

After the game, Kafka spoke at length about what the win meant, emphasizing contributions across all three phases and the resilience his team showed after weeks of frustration.

“Great, great win, in really all three phases stepped up,” said Kafka. “Huge third down conversions, big plays across the field. Our offensive line blocked their tail off in the run game and in the pass game.

Their field general, Jaxson Dart, led the way, showcasing his dual-threat ability by throwing for 207 yards while rushing for two touchdowns. A momentum-shifting 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Deonte Banks late in the third quarter effectively sealed the outcome. The Giants improved to 3-13, while Las Vegas fell to 2-14 and extended its losing streak to 10 games.

Kafka also praised Dart’s response after difficult recent outings, particularly for making plays both through the air and on the ground. He stressed how difficult winning in the NFL can be and credited the young quarterback for rising to the moment.

“Really, really proud of how Jaxson [Dart] rebounded from the last couple weeks in terms of stepping up,” said Kafka. “It's not win it's not easy to win in this league and for him to step up like that for like he did not only throwing the ball but running the football as well.”

Defensively, Kafka emphasized discipline and playmaking, explaining how the Giants limited Las Vegas on the ground and capitalized on mistakes, and credited Bobby Okereke and Dane Belton for coming up with two critical interceptions.

“Really proud of our defense…Then had two turnovers which were huge um with Bobby Okereke and Dane Belton having having two picks. So really proud of our defense for stepping up. Had a couple critical even down the line,” the coach added.

Special teams also earned strong praise, especially Deonte Banks’ game-breaking return. Kafka explained the significance of the moment, referencing Banks' learning a new role and earning trust through practice before delivering a “95 yard touchdown return just really cool for the kid to see that success.”

With one game remaining against the Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) and draft positioning still in flux, the Giants’ long-term questions remain unresolved.