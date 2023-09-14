Alex Trebek‘s former home in Los Angeles, where he resided for decades, is currently undergoing demolition, TVInsider reports. The beloved “Jeopardy!” host's estate in Studio City is being razed this week, with bulldozers and excavators tearing down the structure.

Trebek's daughter, Emily Trebek, a Los Angeles-based real estate agent, listed the property for $7 million in January 2022, just over a year after her father's passing due to pancreatic cancer. It sold in May 2022 for $6.45 million, a significant increase from the $2.15 million Alex Trebek paid for the house in 1991.

The 1923-built Mediterranean-style mansion was situated on 1.5 acres in Fryman Estates and spanned 10,000 square feet. It featured five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and several luxurious living spaces, including a two-story entry with dual staircases, a rotunda lounge, a gold-and-white wet bar, a media room with a library and movie theater, and an outdoor area with a guesthouse, fountain, and swimming pool with a slide.

Alex Trebek took great pride in maintaining and improving the property while living there with his wife, Jean. After Jean Trebek sold the home in January 2022, the new owners obtained demolition permits in February 2023.

Fans have expressed sadness on social media as they witnessed the demolition of the home that meant so much to the late television icon. The house held many cherished memories and was a reflection of Trebek's commitment to making it a beautiful space during his tenure.

The legacy of Alex Trebek continues to live on through his contributions to television and the fond memories he left behind.