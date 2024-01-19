Highlights from the EA FC 24 TOTY announcement featuring top football talents like Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí.

EA SPORTS FC 24's Team of the Year (TOTY) announcement has brought to light some of the most talented footballers in the game. Leading the pack are Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, who have been pivotal in their respective teams' success over the past year. Their inclusion in the prestigious TOTY is a testament to their exceptional performances on the field.

The announcement, which has become a much-anticipated event in the world of football, revealed the Men's and Women's TOTY winners, with attackers available in EA SPORTS FC 24 starting January 19. Following this, midfielders will be featured from January 21, with defenders and goalkeepers joining the ranks on January 23.

This year's EA FC 24 Women's TOTY, showcasing a blend of emerging talents and established stars, includes names like Caroline Graham Hansen, Millie Bright, and Sam Kerr. These players, alongside Putellas and Bonmatí, have been celebrated for their remarkable achievements in the past year. As a reward, each of the eleven players will receive their highest rated FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team) player item yet, a nod to their outstanding contributions to the sport.

The Women’s Team Of The Year For FC 24 Features An Impressive Lineup:

Alexia Putellas (91 Overall)

Aitana Bonmatí (90 Overall)

Sam Kerr (90 Overall)

Caroline Graham Hansen (90 Overall)

Wendie Renard (88 Overall)

Sophia Smith (88 Overall)

Lena Oberdorf (87 Overall)

Mary Earps (86 Overall)

Sakina Karchaoui (86 Overall)

Millie Bright (85 Overall)

Ona Batlle (85 Overall)

Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner, expressed her gratitude and pride in being part of the first women’s Team of The Year. “It’s incredible to be recognized by the fans and be amongst some of the best players in the world,” she said. Her sentiment echoes the significance of this recognition in the realm of women's football.

The players were selected based on fan votes, with Putellas appearing in 84% of all Women’s teams submitted, underscoring her popularity and influence in the sport. The fan-based voting system adds a layer of community engagement and appreciation, highlighting the players who have made the most impact in the eyes of those who follow the sport closely.

Sam Kerr, the forward for Chelsea, shared her enthusiasm for being part of this elite group. “It’s a great feeling to know that the fans have voted for me to be part of this year’s Team of the Year,” Kerr stated. “There are some incredible players in this XI so it’s a real privilege to be included.”

The inclusion of these players in EA FC 24's TOTY is not just a personal achievement but also a significant milestone for women's football. It reflects the growing recognition and popularity of the women's game, as well as the increasing investment and attention it is receiving globally.

EA FC 24 TOTY Blends Football And Gaming

The EA FC 24 TOTY announcement is a landmark event in the football calendar, celebrating the players who have not only excelled in their performance but also inspired fans and aspiring players worldwide. The recognition of talents like Putellas, Bonmatí, and their peers sets a high standard for the upcoming year and serves as a motivation for players across the globe to strive for excellence.

The TOTY winners, with their enhanced player items in EA SPORTS FC 24, will offer fans an opportunity to experience the prowess of these top footballers in a virtual setting. This integration of real-world achievements into the digital realm of gaming further bridges the gap between fans and their football heroes, providing an immersive and engaging experience.

