Published November 15, 2022

By James Kay · 4 min read

For never meeting during their time dominating women’s basketball, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark have gone toe to toe with one another multiple times. Last year, it was the Wooden Award debate that drove the discourse around the award in too many directions. Now they are at the top for those likely to win the award.

Here are the early candidates for the Wooden Award.

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Let’s start with the best player in college basketball. Boston’s dominance has continued into the 2022-23 season 13.5 points and 12 rebounds a game on 79% shooting while only playing 24 minutes a game. The reason for her low minutes is that South Carolina has wiped the floor with everybody and hasn’t needed the reigning Wooden Award winner to play extended periods of time.

Those numbers are going to skyrocket once South Carolina plays more ranked teams (it currently has a 15-game win streak versus such opponents). Her two-way ability is going to give her the edge to any player across the country. Boston should be the betting favorite to win it again this season.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Iowa struggled at the beginning of last season but once it got healthy, Caitlin Clark once again put the country on notice when she torched teams from beyond the arc. She is shooting 36% from the perimeter and is averaging 24 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Clark said she only wants to focus on winning a national championship.

“I think it was Coach [Dawn] Staley that said this — I think that discussion is so great for women’s basketball. You want people to talk about who should be Player of the Year. That makes people excited about our game, makes people want to watch our game,” Clarks told Just Women’s Sports.

“And that’s the most important thing. At the end of the day, you don’t play for those awards. That’s not why you play.”

She is going to be Boston’s biggest challenger for the Wooden Award even if she isn’t consciously vying for the accolade.

Azzi Fudd, UConn

A lot of people were worried about UConn’s depth heading into the season after it lost Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to start the season. However, Fudd, who was injured for a good portion of last season, has come out scalding hot from beyond the arc and is the reason the Huskies are now a top-four team. She is averaging 29.0 points and 57% from the field.

Fudd has embraced her new role with the team as the leading ball handler and go-to option for the Huskies.

“She goes, ‘That’s a lot, coach … but it’s not something I can’t handle,'” Auriemma said. “Well, she’s starting to find out now it’s going to be a b—- to handle that. But if you’re as good as she is, you live for those moments, right?”

Fudd has emerged from being a dark horse candidate to win the award this year to being one of the people at the top of the list. Her production is going to continue as long as her usage rate remains as high as it is now.

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Miles might be one of the most fun players to watch in the country right now. She is a triple-double machine who is averaging 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists this year. Miles has picked up where she left off last year and the Fighting Irish are in position to stay as one of the top teams in the country this season.

Miles has already gotten high praise from her head coach, who is related to NBA lottery pick and now Detroit Piston Jaden Ivey.

“You never know what you’re going to see, but it’s not what I was expecting,” Niele Ivey told USA TODAY Sports. “But when she stepped on the floor, oh my gosh, she completely separated herself – how fast she was with the ball, the way she gets downhill, what an elite finisher she is. She reminded me of an NBA player with her skill set.”

Miles will be at the center of Notre Dame’s success this year. She should be when it comes to the Wooden Award as well.