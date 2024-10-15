In Super Mario Party Jamboree, you’ll encounter Jamboree Buddies who can shake up the match with their different abilities. However, you’ll need to earn these buddies by finding them on the map and winning a mini-game. But just what are Jamboree Buddies, and why are they worth getting? We’ll explain and show you how to get Jamboree Buddies in Super Mario Party Jamboree.

All Jamboree Buddies in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Overall, Super Mario Party Jamboree features 10 Jamboree Buddies to help you win the gaame

Mario Ability: Adds 3 to 8 to the Dice Roll Mini-Game Bonus: Get 3 Points at the start

Luigi Ability: Higher chance to roll bigger numbers Mini-Game Bonus: First puzzle room already solved

Peach Ability: 50% discount on Stars Mini-Game Bonus: Start the game with Gold Box (10 points)

Daisy Ability: 50% discount on Coins Mini-Game Bonus: Start game with three Red Medals

Yoshi Ability: Copy items from opponents you pass Mini-Game Bonus: Start game with a speed boost

Wario

Ability: Before hitting a dice, get 3 to 8 coins. Mini-Game Bonus: TBA

Waluigi Ability: Steal 3 to 8 coins from opponents you pass Mini-Game Bonus: Waluigi places medals for you at the start

Rosalina Ability: Receive one cheap item before hitting the dice dice Mini-Game Bonus: Earn an item boost before beginning mini-game

Donkey Kong Ability: Move to a random space before hitting the dice Mini-Game Bonus: Player has easier time of matching DK’s rhythm in the mini-game.

Bowser Jr. Ability: Sets a half-coins steal trap on the space you land on. Mini-Game Bonus: TBA



How Do You Get Jamboree Buddies in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

In Super Mario Party Jamboree, Jamboree Buddies will randomly appear on the map. In order to get Jamboree Buddies, you need to win their mini-games. For example, you need to win Mario’s Three-Peat if you want to get the Mario Jamboree Buddy.

Additionally, the player who actually reaches the Jamboree Buddy on the map receives an advantage in their mini-game. If you manage to reach Peach before anyone else, you’ll start her mini-game with 10 points. With her ability, stars will cost 50% less than before. Therefore, Jamboree Buddies can be a most valuable asset to winning the game.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about all Jamboree Buddies and how to get them. We’ll continue to update the list of abilities and mini-games as Super Mario Party Jamboree releases this week.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.