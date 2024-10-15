In Super Mario Party Jamboree, you’ll encounter Jamboree Buddies who can shake up the match with their different abilities. However, you’ll need to earn these buddies by finding them on the map and winning a mini-game. But just what are Jamboree Buddies, and why are they worth getting? We’ll explain and show you how to get Jamboree Buddies in Super Mario Party Jamboree.
All Jamboree Buddies in Super Mario Party Jamboree
Overall, Super Mario Party Jamboree features 10 Jamboree Buddies to help you win the gaame
- Mario
- Ability: Adds 3 to 8 to the Dice Roll
- Mini-Game Bonus: Get 3 Points at the start
- Luigi
- Ability: Higher chance to roll bigger numbers
- Mini-Game Bonus: First puzzle room already solved
- Peach
- Ability: 50% discount on Stars
- Mini-Game Bonus: Start the game with Gold Box (10 points)
- Daisy
- Ability: 50% discount on Coins
- Mini-Game Bonus: Start game with three Red Medals
- Yoshi
- Ability: Copy items from opponents you pass
- Mini-Game Bonus: Start game with a speed boost
- Wario
- Ability: Before hitting a dice, get 3 to 8 coins.
- Mini-Game Bonus: TBA
- Waluigi
- Ability: Steal 3 to 8 coins from opponents you pass
- Mini-Game Bonus: Waluigi places medals for you at the start
- Rosalina
- Ability: Receive one cheap item before hitting the dice dice
- Mini-Game Bonus: Earn an item boost before beginning mini-game
- Donkey Kong
- Ability: Move to a random space before hitting the dice
- Mini-Game Bonus: Player has easier time of matching DK’s rhythm in the mini-game.
- Bowser Jr.
- Ability: Sets a half-coins steal trap on the space you land on.
- Mini-Game Bonus: TBA
How Do You Get Jamboree Buddies in Super Mario Party Jamboree?
In Super Mario Party Jamboree, Jamboree Buddies will randomly appear on the map. In order to get Jamboree Buddies, you need to win their mini-games. For example, you need to win Mario’s Three-Peat if you want to get the Mario Jamboree Buddy.
Additionally, the player who actually reaches the Jamboree Buddy on the map receives an advantage in their mini-game. If you manage to reach Peach before anyone else, you’ll start her mini-game with 10 points. With her ability, stars will cost 50% less than before. Therefore, Jamboree Buddies can be a most valuable asset to winning the game.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about all Jamboree Buddies and how to get them. We’ll continue to update the list of abilities and mini-games as Super Mario Party Jamboree releases this week.
Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.