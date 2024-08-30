Super Mario Party Jamboree features over 20 playable characters that you can travel across the boards with. Jamboree features many obvious characters like Mario & Luigi, but also many other characters who are making their Mario Party debut. Furthermore, the game also features characters returning from earlier entries in the series. Without further ado, let's check out all the current playable characters in Super Mario Party Jamboree so far!

Who Are All The Playable Characters in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

At the time of writing, all the Playable Charaacters in Super Mario Party Jamboree include:

Mario

Luigi

Wario

Waluigi

Yoshi

Birdo

Toad

Toadette

Princess Peach

Princess Daisy

Rosalina

Pauline

Donkey Kong

Ninji

Monty Mole

Bowser

Bowser Jr.

Goomba

Koopa Troopa

Shy Guy

Boo

Spike

For the first time in a Mario Party game, players will be able to play as Pauline and Ninji. Pauline first appeared in the Donkey Kong Arcade and for years took a back seat while Princess Peach became the main damsel-in-distress. But Pauline has appeared in many Mario games over the years now, including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Ninji first made his debut in Super Mario Bros. 2 and has since made many appearances in several Mario titles. Mario Party Jamboree marks his 31st appearance in a Super Mario game, but his first in a Mario Party title.

Furthermore, the game also brings back characters not seen since previous Mario Party titles. Toad & Toadette become playable for the first time since Star Rush, released in 2016 for the 3DS. Additionally, the game also brings back Spike, who hasn't been playable since Mario Party 10, released in 2015

At the time of writing, we're unsure if this is the final roster lineup for Super Mario Party Jamboree. However, we'll continue to update this page if any new announcements arrive.

Overall, that includes all confirmed playable characters in Super Mario Party Jamboree so far. There's still plenty of time for Nintendo to unveil a new character. But the roster looks solid now, featuring many characters from various Mario titles. Plus, at least we're not getting all of Bowser's Children like or repeat characters but with Gold or Silver skins like Mario Kart 8.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is the third MP title to arrive to the Nintendo Switch. It features over 100 mini-games, as well as many new and returning boards from the series. Like many previous entries, we expect it to break many friendships apart all in the name of victory.

