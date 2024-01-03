The American Idol producer gets smacked with another lawsuit.

It's happened again. Nigel Lythgoe now has a 2nd lawsuit against him for sexual assault and harassment.

This time, it's from two contestants on All American Girl, which aired in 2003, and Lythgoe was a producer, TMZ reports.

Nigel Lythgoe gets sued for a 2nd time for sexual assault

The women state that he showed up on set and in their dressing rooms, where he “openly swatted and groped” their butts.

Beyond that, the lawsuit states that the production held a party to celebrate the end of filming. When the party was wrapping up, he insisted to one of the plaintiffs that she ride back to the studio with him. The 2nd plaintiff insisted on going with her for protection, so she did.

Instead of going to the studio, he drove them to his home, where he made sexual advances towards both women.

The suit claims he lifted up a sweater on one of them and “engulfed” one of the women while trying to make out with her, making her reject him immediately.

Apparently, he became aggressive with one of the females and pushed her against a grand piano. When doing this, he was forcing his tongue on her, while she stated she didn't want anything to do with him.

He's being sued along with an unnamed production company for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

This comes on the heels of his being sued last week by singer Paula Abdul. She claimed he sexually assaulted her on American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance.

We'll see what happens with Nigel Lythgoe as this news breaks.