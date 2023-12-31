The television exec denies sexual assault allegations.

Recent allegations against the American Idol executive producer Nigel Lythgoe from Paula Abdul have gotten a response from him.

The singer Abdul was a judge on the competition show from 2002 to 2009, E! News reports. She stated in her filing against Lythgoe that he groped and kissed her in an elevator without consent. Apparently, this was while they were on a regional audition for American Idol and on the road.

Niegel Lythgoe comments about Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations

With these allegations, the producer issued a statement.

“To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement,” the TV exec said. “For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for.”

He added that he “can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue.” Also, he said, “But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have.”

Along with American Idol, Lythgoe worked with Abdul on So You Think You Can Dance, where she was co-judged.

The pop star is suing him for sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence. She mentioned that she has suffered from severe emotional distress, emotional anguish, fear, anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, and other injuries that stem from the producer's actions.

We'll see what happens with Nigel Lythgoe and Paula Abdul, as these allegations are just surfacing.