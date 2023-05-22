Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Enemy soldiers aren’t what you need to worry about. Here are the details for Amnesia: The Bunker, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Amnesia: The Bunker Release Date: June 6, 2023

Amnesia: The Bunker will come out on June 6, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Originally, the game was going to come out on May 23, 2023. However, Frictional Games announced a delay to the release date. We will instead get a playable demo on May 22, 2023, on Steam.

Amnesia The Bunker Gameplay

Much like its predecessors, this game is a first-person horror game. Much like its predecessors, the player cannot actively fight against the horrors they will face. They must hide from the game’s horrors, as they can easily die from them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, hiding and running isn’t the only thing the player must do in this game. The player’s primary goal is to get out of the bunker and must do everything necessary to do so. They will have to solve various physics-based puzzles, such as pushing boxes, throwing rocks to destroy wooden doors, and so on. They will also have access to explosives, as well as a gun with limited ammunition. Although this may seem like a way to fight back against the enemy, the player will likely use it to solve puzzles, such as to set off explosives.

Other than the puzzles, the player will also have to manage scarce supplies to make it through the game. They will also have a flashlight with them, which will help them see in the dark. However, this flashlight is noisy and may attract unwanted attention. It is up to the player to balance when to use this flashlight, as the dark holds even greater dangers.

Amnesia The Bunker Story

This game follows the story of Henri Clément, a French soldier during World War 1. After the officers fled following an unknown horrific event, Henri finds himself trapped underground. Amidst the trenches, he finds himself inside a bunker. Armed with only a noisy flashlight, a revolver with one bullet, and his brains, Henri must find his way to safety before the dark and whatever is lurking within it claims his life.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.