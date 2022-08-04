Amon-Ra St. Brown: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Fantasy Football season is quickly approaching. This means that fantasy owners are looking to find players who can win them a championship. Every team around the NFL has a player that could produce enough to put a team over the edge. Even the Detroit Lions, who have struggled in recent years, have a few players of this caliber on their roster.

One of these players is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown had a dominant rookie campaign with the Lions last season. He served as a focal point of their offense. Lions quarterback Jared Goff targeted St. Brown early and often when they were on the field together. St. Brown served as a safety blanket for this offense.

While the Lions struggled in 2021, Amon-Ra St. Brown quietly put together one of the more productive campaigns out of the rookie class. He finished fifth in rookie receiving yards behind Ja’Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Vonta Smith. He also finished tied for fourth in rookie receiving touchdowns.

The Detroit Lions are a team that on paper, is still years away from contention. They are made up of young players full of potential. Through the draft, they have assembled one of the NFL’s best young cores. Outside of St. Brown on the offensive side of the ball, they also have Penei Sewell, D’andre Swift, Jameson Williams, and T.J Hockenson.

The defense has also gathered some noteworthy young players. Second-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson will headline the group, but they also have Jeff Okudah, Romeo Okwara, and Julian Okwara.

Given time, this roster could develop into an elite group. With head coach Dan Campbell at the helm, there’s no telling how far this team will go.

They have also added several other new offensive players to the mix. Newly signed wide receiver DJ Chark seemed destined for greatness before his injuries. If he can turn that around, he could be a legitimate receiving threat on this roster. And rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams was one of the most productive pass catchers in college during his time at the University of Alabama.

But none of these players are Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former University of Southern California receiver has the ability to break down secondaries. Even with all of the Lions’ new additions on offense, St. Brown should still serve as the primary target for Goff.

Last season, Amon-Ra St. Brown finished as the 21st ranked wide receiver in PPR scoring. His 227.3 points brought him just short of a top-20 finish. He averaged 14.2 points per game, which was the 17th best for all wide receivers.

Through St. Brown’s first 10 games with the Lions, he never reached double-digit targets. During this stretch, he was never targeted more than eight times in a game. In total, he was targeted 52 times during this period. During this stretch, Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded 39 receptions, 352 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns.

From week 12 to the end of the regular season, something changed within the Lions’ offense. St. Brown was never targeted less than 10 times in a game. Over the final six games, St. Brown was thrown to 67 times. He recorded 51 receptions, 560 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

When the Lions pushed the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown, he was able to make plays. His overall production could lead to him being a staple within the offense.

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

While he appeared in all 17 regular season games for the Lions, he was a starter for just nine. But when on the field, he produced at a higher rate than nearly any other member of their offense. He finished the season with 90 receptions for 912 yards, and five touchdowns while being targeted 119 times.

Now as he heads into year two, he will have to share the ball with several other talented options. St. Brown’s stats benefited from D’Andre Swift’s absence last season as the ball was being directed to him instead. This won’t be the case this season as Swift should be at 100%.

Jameson Williams, the Lions’ 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is one of the fastest players in the NFL already. He was able to win regularly at Alabama by being quicker than opposing secondaries. The Lions will expect him to do the same for them.

T.J. Hockenson is among the league’s best tight ends. The Lions have relied heavily on him since he was drafted with the eighth overall pick in 2019. He has recorded 160 receptions, 1,673 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns during his career.

Even while playing next to several other pieces, Amon-Ra St. Brown could separate himself from the bunch. The 22-year-old receiver has a dynamic skill set. His finishing as this team’s number one receiver is not unrealistic.

While he finished as the 21st-ranked wide receiver last season, a top-15 finish isn’t out of the realm of possibility this season. With other talented options on the offense, Amon-Ra St. Brown should have more opportunities to flourish.

His fantasy performances will directly correlate with how the Lions choose to run this offense. If they can balance the run game with the passing game, St. Brown could be dominant. Defenses will have to prepare for an explosive offense, and won’t be able to stop everyone involved.

If all goes to plan, Amon-Ra St. Brown will be in line for a big fantasy season in 2022.