Spring training is well underway, and the Los Angeles Angels are preparing for the season without the best player in baseball. Shohei Ohtani signed a massive deal with the team across town, which has created a cloudy forecast for an Angels team that already has disappointed in recent seasons. Luckily for the Angels, anything is possible when Mike Trout suits up. The center fielder is one of the best players of all time, and it is pure entertainment when he is on the diamond.
Even at age 32, fans should never want to miss the action when Trout is playing, because he won't play forever.
Angels 2024 spring training schedule
While some have predicted that the Angels will look to trade Trout, that doesn't appear to be the case. Trout has committed to Los Angeles, but there is no doubting that the team needs to add talent around him. Luckily, there is still plenty of time left in spring training to negotiate deals, and there are plenty of star-level free agents still available, including Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Matt Chapman. With five games already under their belt, here is the Angels' entire spring training schedule.
Feb. 24 vs. Dodgers – (T) 7-7
Feb. 25 @ Reds/vs. Royals (split-squad) – (L) 9-4/(L) 1-0
Feb. 26 @ Giants – (W) 11-9
Feb. 27 vs. Brewers – (W) 6-4
Feb. 28 @ Rockies: 12:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
Feb. 29 vs. Guardians: 12:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 1 @ Padres: 12:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 2 vs. Diamondbacks: 12:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 3 vs. White Sox: 12:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 4 @ Rangers: 12:05 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 5 @ Dodgers: 5:05 p.m. PT – SOCAL
March 6 @ Cubs/vs. Athletics (split-squad): 12:05 p.m. PT/12:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 7 @ Mariners: 12:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 8 vs. Rockies: 12:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 9 @ Guardians: 12:05 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 10 vs. Padres: 1:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 11 vs. Rangers: 1:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 13 @ Royals: 1:05 p.m. PT – SOCAL
March 14 @ White Sox: 1:05 p.m. PT -SOCAL
March 15 vs. Mariners: 1:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 16 vs. Cubs: 1:10 p.m. PT – SOCAL
March 17 @ Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 18 @ Brewers: 1:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 19 vs. Reds: 1:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 20 vs. Giants/@ Royals (split-squad): 1:10 p.m. PT/6:05 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 22 vs. White Sox: 1:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 23 @ Athletics: 12:05 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 24 @ Dodgers: 4:10 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
March 25 @ Dodgers: 6:10 p.m. PT – KCOP TV
March 26 vs. Dodgers: 6:07 p.m. PT – Bally Sports West, fuboTV
Angels TV/streaming guide
Bally Sports West is the regional sports network with broadcasting rights for the Angels. They will cover nearly every single spring training game. Terry Smith, Wayne Randazzo, Patrick O'Neal, and Trent Rush will rotate in play-by-play duties, while Erica Weston, Bobby Valentine, Tim Salmon, Denny Hocking, and Mark Gubicza will provide analysis.