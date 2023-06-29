Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has not loved his time in Orange County. Between injuries and inconsistent play, he's clearly not pleased with where he's at after such a promising career with the Washington Nationals.

At the moment, he's dealing with a wrist problem, which has forced Rendon to land on the 10-day IL. Speaking to the media Thursday, the infielder had absolutely zero interest in giving reporters an update.

Via Sam Blum:

“Asked Anthony Rendon how his wrist was.”

“I have two,” he said, holding them up as he walked out of the clubhouse.”

Can you say salty? Not exactly the type of response anyone would be hoping to get it. For what it's worth, Rendon took batting practice Wednesday, which is certainly a good sign. Wrist contusions can take some time to heal, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.

The 33-year-old has played in just 38 games in 2023, hitting .248 with one homer and 21 RBI. Not awful numbers, but certainly not up to par for a guy Los Angeles signed to a seven-year, $245 million contract prior to the 2020 campaign.

Regardless, the Angels are actually enjoying a decent year. They're sitting at 44-38 and just six games out of first place in the AL West, which is relatively tight. A Wild Card spot appears to be a reality if Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout can continue to lead the way.

If Anthony Rendon comes back and starts to figure it out as well, perhaps LA will find themselves in the postseason come October.