One day after he was carted off the field after crashing into the outfield wall, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Gustavo Campero is headed to the injured list.

Angels PR revealed his injury to be a right ankle sprain. He is scheduled to undergo further testing on Tuesday, according to MLB.com.

In 58 at bats, Campero is hitting .172, but four of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases, including three home runs. He also has four stolen bases.

In addition to the IL move, the team also designated pitcher Shaun Anderson for assignment before the second game of its three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers. As corresponding moves, the Angels recalled infielder Niko Kavadas and pitcher Victor Mederos from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Kavadas has played in only one Major League game this season, but was hitting for an .816 OPS in 105 games for Salt Lake. That came with 23 home runs and 15 doubles. He didn't hit much in 30 games last year for the Angels, hitting .183 with four homers.

As for Mederos, this will be his third stint with the Angels this season. In two previous appearances, he has given up two runs and walked four over four innings. He has gotten his work in as a starting pitcher in Triple-A, making 16 starts with a 3.39 ERA.

He will replace Anderson in the bullpen. Anderson appeared in seven games for the Angels this year, giving up 13 runs in 11.1 innings.

The Angels enter play on Tuesday with a 57-62 record, but took game 1 from the mighty Dodgers on Monday, sparked by a Zach Neto home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the first from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

That was the Angels' fifth straight win over the defending World Series champions after they swept the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in May. It's their longest winning streak against their crosstown rivals since the 2010 season, according to MLB.com.