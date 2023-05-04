The Los Angeles Angels will miss rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe for some time due to a shoulder injury. To replace him, the Angels may look toward a former New York Yankees slugger.

Los Angeles is interested in former Yankees and Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. Sanchez is currently a free agent after opting out of a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants.

O’Hoppe is expected to miss four to six months with his shoulder injury. The 23-year-old got off to an impressive start to the season, hitting four home runs and maintaining a .283 batting average in 16 games.

“You wait your whole life, and you get here. And you get a taste at the end of last year,” O’Hoppe said of the injury. “Then you work even harder. You get a taste of hopefully what the whole year has in store. I think that’s the toughest part to deal with.”

The Angels acquired O’Hoppe in a trade last season. Los Angeles sent outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies around the trade deadline. And so far, it seems to be a win for the Halos.

Sanchez, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down career since debuting for the Bronx Bombers in 2016. Defensive struggles and a decline in offensive production led to a trade in 2022. Sanchez played one season with the Minnesota Twins before hitting free agency.

The Angels depth behind the plate in the wake of O’Hoppe’s injury. Sanchez provides an offense-first option who could bounce back if put in the right situation. Only time will tell if the right situation is in Los Angeles.