The Los Angeles Angels are entering their first season without Shohei Ohtani since 2017. But Mike Trout stays ready to remind the league that the Angels still have plenty of pop.
His first victim of the 2024 season was Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. With two outs in the first inning, Trout scored the Angels‘ first run of the season on a towering home run to left center field.
The first #OpeningDay homer belongs to @MikeTrout 💪 pic.twitter.com/vcod7DKCrc
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024