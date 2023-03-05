On May 10, 2022, Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels threw one of the most unlikely no-hitters ever. The former first-round pick finished off a no-no against Tampa Bay while striking out only two Rays in the process. It was the 316th no-hitter in MLB history, but only the 25th by a rookie.

Going into the 2023 campaign, Detmers apparently did something significant in the offseason, because his velocity is way up. During his Spring Training start on Saturday afternoon, the lefty reached 96 miles per hour a few times and was consistently up in the 94-to-96 range, according to @BeyondTheHalo.

Reid Detmers hit 96 mph multiple times in the 1st inning today. 94-95 when it wasn’t 96. He averaged 93.2 mph last season. He also threw multiple pitches at 90-91. Maybe a new cutter? Or harder slider? https://t.co/xcNDqmgjQ4 — Beyond The Halo (@BeyondTheHalo) March 4, 2023

Reid Detmers faced nine batters in the Angels’ 3-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He did not allow a hit, striking out three and walking two. After his eye-opening performance, Detmers spoke to reporters and was unbelievably coy when asked about his uptick in velocity.

“Yeah, it’s coming out a lot better. I don’t know what it was today, but it felt like it was coming out pretty good,” he said, via Bally Sports West. “More velo the better, I guess, in some cases.”

Detmers is currently penciled in as Los Angeles’ No. 5 starter behind Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez. Along with a revamped lineup – built around now-31-year-old Mike Trout – the Angels are hoping to make the playoffs for only the second time dating back to 2010.

It may be a lot to ask of a 23-year-old second-year pitcher, but manager Phil Nevin is clearly expecting a lot from Reid Detmers this upcoming season.