This past weekend, Howard University celebrated its 100th homecoming, and many celebrities graced the yard with their presence. Students were excited to see celebrities like Lance Gross and Anthony Anderson mixing and mingling on the yard, but there was one person that had students shook. Supermodel Anok Yai returned to Howard years after being discovered on that same yard.

A photo of Yai attending Howard’s homecoming in 2017 went viral on social media, making her an instant success. Yai, who wasn’t a Howard University student, just so happened to be at the right place at the right time when photographer Steve Hill snapped the viral photo. That photo earned Yai 30,000 followers on Instagram within 24 hours. After seeing the photo, Next Models agency immediately flew Yai out for an interview, where she was signed on the spot. Now she is one of the most well-known faces in fashion today, gracing both the runway and modeling for brands such as Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Tiffany & Co.

“I went to Howard University for their homecoming, and this photographer, Steve Hill, took a photo of me. I wasn’t even ready,” Anok shared in an interview with Vogue.

Yai strutted on Howard’s yard wearing a leather and leopard print ensemble. As she made her way through the crowd, students, alumni, and others watched her in admiration while taking pictures and videos. The video of her return to campus has gone viral on social media, just like the photo that got her discovered.

Yai’s outfit was a highlight of the Met Gala 2024. Representing Swarovski, Yai wore a full-body jumpsuit designed by the brand that was covered in 98,000 Swarovski gems, with jewelry totaling 200 carats to match. This look was one of the most memorable of the night and earned spots on several best-dressed lists. While at the Met Gala Yai spoke with Essence, where she promised to return to the Mecca.