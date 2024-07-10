Anton is an A-Rank Electric character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). This member of the Belobog Heavy Industries will pierce everything with his drill. In this guide, we will talk about Anton's kit, his skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Anton Kit In ZZZ

Anton is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of him during his rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Anton Background

Anton is an A-Rank Electric Support character. Attack characters serve as the primary source of damage in a team, dealing huge amounts of damage, especially to stunned enemies.

Anton Ascension Materials

Anton will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer's Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Anton Skill Materials

Each of Anton's Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Shock Chip x10

Advanced Shock Chip x30

Specialized Shock Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Destructive Advance x60

Living Drive x9

Dennies x405,000

Anton Skills

Basic Attack – Enthusiastic Drills: Unleashes up to 4 mixed attacks in front, dealing Physical DMG. The 4th-hit is a Piledriver Attack.

Basic Attack – Enthusiastic Drills (Burst Mode): Unleashes up to 3 mixed attacks in front of him, dealing massive Electric DMG. During the 2nd Drill Attack and 3rd Pile Driver Attack, Repeatedly pressing or holding Basic Attack increases the attack duration.

Dodge – Let's Move: A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Fire With Fire: Press Basic Attack during a Dodge while in Burst Mode to activate. Smashes into enemies in front of him, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge Counter – Retaliation: Continuously strikes enemies in front with heavy punches, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Dodge Counter – Overload Drill (Burst Mode): While in Burst Mode, press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Launch a Drill Attack at enemies in front of him, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Special Attack – Spin, Bro!: Unleashes a Pile Driver Attack against enemies in a line in front, dealing Electric DMG.

Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

Special Attack – Explosive Drill (Burst Mode): Launches a Pile Driver Attack at enemies in front, dealing Electric DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Smash the Horizon, Bro!: Launches several Pile Driver Attacks at enemies in a line in front of him, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Anton enters Burst Mode after using this skill. When in Burst Mode, Anton's attacks become more powerful, dealing massive Electric DMG while continually consuming Energy upon hitting an enemy.

Burst Mode remains active for up to 30 seconds or until his Energy is depleted.

Chain Attack – Go Go Go!: Unleashes a Pile Driver Attack onto the ground in front of him over a large area, dealing massive Electric DMG to enemies within range. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Go Go Go Go Go!: Unleashes a Pile Driver Attack onto the ground in front of him over a large area, dealing massive Electric DMG to enemies within range. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Brothers in Arms!: When Anton uses his Pile Driver Attack, the skill's DMG is increased. When he uses his Drill Attack, the skill's DMG is increased.

Additional Ability – Teamwork: When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: While Anton is in Burst Mode, for every 4 critical hits, the next attack hitting Shocked enemies triggers an additional bout of Shock DMG at 45% of the original DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.

Quick Assist – Shoulder-To-Shoulder: Continuously strikes enemies in front of him with heavy punches, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Quick Assist – Protective Drill (Burst Mode): Attacks enemies in front with a Drill Attack, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Defensive Assist – Iron Wrist: Parries the enemy's attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Limit Burst: Launches a Drill Attack that ends in a Pile Driver Attack, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Anton Talents

Warm-up Exercises: When Drill Attack hits an enemy, Anton gains additional Energy up to a maximum of 5 Energy per skill use.

State of Flow: When Anton uses his EX Special Attack and enters Burst Mode, he gains a Shield that equals to 7.5 of his max HP. While in Burst Mode, entering combat or switching in reapplies the Shield effect. This effect can trigger once every 15s. The Shield dissipates when Burst Mode ends.

Rotational Training: All skill levels +2

Everyone Get Fired Up!: When Anton uses a Chain Attack or Ultimate, all squad members' CRIT Rate increases by 10% for 12s.

Jack of All Trades: All skill levels +2

Break the Limit: When Anton's Piledriver Attack triggers a critical hit, his Basic Attack: Enthusiastic Drills (Burst Mode) and Dodge Counter: Overload Drill (Burst Mode) deal 4% more DMG for 30s, stacking up to 6 times. Repeated triggers reset the duration.

That's all for Anton's kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

