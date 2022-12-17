By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized.

During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.

Brown took to Twitter to share his disappointment, calling out Andrews and Jefferson in the process.

“I wonder who’s dance this is?” Brown asked rhetorically. “[Richard Jefferson], [Malika Andrews] no love for AB? Y’all never hesitate to talk down on my name ESPN.”

To be fair to Antonio Brown, ESPN could have certainly given him credit or even just a small shoutout. After all, he’s truly the reason why the dance was popular.

But then again, some might argue that those who copied Brown’s celebration didn’t give him credit as well, so why single out ESPN now? Many have already used his celebration, but it’s rare for anyone to really credit him publicly. Just like Stephen Curry’s “night night” celebration, everyone knows he was the one who made it viral.

Sure enough, it’s unlikely the last time we’ll hear from Brown whenever one imitates his celebration. As the former wideout navigates his career outside the NFL, perhaps it’s to be expected he takes advantage of all the possible opportunities he can get.