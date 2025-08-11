While Shedeur Sanders grabbed attention with his standout preseason debut, several former HBCU stars also made their mark during Week 1 of the preseason. Carson Vinson stood out as the only HBCU player selected in this year’s NFL draft. While the number of former HBCU athletes who transferred to Power Five schools and were drafted added to the overall count, no other players directly from HBCUs were chosen in the draft.

The preseason gave several former HBCU stars the opportunity to prove themselves as well as make their play to climb up the depth chart. Let's spotlight a few of the HBCU stars who put themselves in position to solidify their place playing on Sundays.

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders had as stellar a preseason debut as any quarterback could ask for. He completed the game with 138 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 14/23 completion rate. Sanders showed off his adept decision-making early in the game. Facing 3rd and 9 from Carolina's 43-yard line, Sanders escaped the pocket under pressure from the Panthers. Scrambling to his right, he took off and reached the Panthers' 35-yard line. The play thrilled Browns fans and Sanders supporters alike, highlighting his sharp decision-making against the five-man rush and man-to-man coverage downfield.

Later on, Sanders threw his first touchdown. Following a fumble recovery by the Browns' defense on the Panthers' punt return, Sanders found Kaden Davis for a 7-yard touchdown. He celebrated with his trademark watch gesture, a tribute to his Colorado days, as many Browns fans in the crowd joined in. Davis was also in line for another touchdown in the second quarter courtesy of a 12-yard pass from Sanders, who found him in the endzone.

The Browns play the Eagles on Saturday at 1 PM EST.

Travis Hunter

There was much discussion over whether Travis Hunter would play both sides of the ball in the NFL. In his lone season at Jackson State, he showed the flashes of brilliance that we became accustomed to seeing in Colorado, which won him the Heisman Trophy. However, playing at the professional level requires a completely different skill set and demands a higher level of physical sacrifice to excel on both offense and defense. Hunter decided to test his endurance in the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Steelers.

The Jaguars started Hunter on offense during their first drive but left him out of the starting defense for its only series. Hunter played 11 of 12 snaps on the first drive (one nullified by a penalty) and ran seven routes. Hunter got involved early, catching a short third-down pass but falling a yard short of the first down. The Jaguars converted on fourth down. Later, he caught a screen pass nullified by a penalty and another short third-down pass, leading to a field goal. He finished the game with two catches for 9 yards.

When the Steelers got the ball back, Hunter played cornerback. Although he appeared on the field for the defensive drives, he didn't have any noteworthy moments. But it's clear that he will be utilized as a defensive weapon for the Jaguars, but his primary assignment will be wide receiver, which will be interesting to see play out as the season rolls on.

Bhayshul Tuten & Ricky Lee

Hunter wasn't the only former HBCU player who had standout moments for Jacksonville. A pair of Aggies also had a tremendous moment that put the league on notice. Tuten, a former North Carolina A&T player who transferred to Virginia Tech, scored an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Battling through defenders and momentarily stopped, he got an extra push from an offensive lineman and former Aggie Ricky Lee to cross the goal line. Lee was undrafted in 2023 but has maintained his presence as an offensive tackle after a brief stint in the UFL.

Former @NCATFootball teammates getting it done in the league with the @Jaguars Watch closely as #RickyLee #66…Class of A&T ‘22…carries @bhayshul #33…A&T ‘21 & ‘22 over the goal line for his first @NFL TD! As we say round here, #AggiesDo #AggiePride 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hN8bcR4T4d — DC1 (@musicbizdc) August 10, 2025

Xavier Smith

Florida A&M star Xavier Smith has already built up quite a reputation for himself as a quality playmaker in the NFL. He's starred for the Rams as a return specialist and even helped the Rams score a huge victory against the 49ers last year. But, he took the field this preseason once again and achieved an amazing feat. Smith led all Rams receivers for the night, catching all three of his targets for a total of 55 yards. He made two impressive catches in tight coverage, including a 39-yard pass from former Georgia star Stetson Bennett that ultimately led to the Rams’ first touchdown, and a 15-yard catch on a pivotal third down.