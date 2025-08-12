The Los Angeles Chargers witnessed multiple big plays in their 27-13 home win over the New Orleans Saints. Including watching some roster hopefuls turn heads inside SoFi Stadium in the NFL Preseason home opener for LAC.

Their performances puts general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh in a tougher position. Both men just watched a pair of underdogs show they want in on the final 53-man roster.

Each NFL franchise has until Aug. 27 to figure out who makes the team. That includes the Chargers figuring out who'll join the likes of Justin Herbert, Derwin James, plus the re-added Keenan Allen.

But these pair of Bolts player impressed enough to boost their chances of making the cut. Here are the hopefuls.

Raheim Sanders boosts stock with Chargers

Harbaugh relies on wearing down defenses with the ground game. Sanders showed he wants to join in on helping spearheading the rushing attack.

The newcomer from South Carolina handled just 10 carries. But he compiled 42 yards and averaged more than four yards a carry. “Rocket” even showed an ability to cut back and gain extra yards.

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

UDFA Los Angeles Chargers RB Every preseason touch

Sanders displayed patience and power with his runs. That was one primary strength of his during his pre-draft evaluation. He's also known as a creator for his yardage off vision and toughness.

But he dropped in the draft due to an injury history. The undrafted Sanders additionally came with a fumbling history on the field. He's also not considered the most trustworthy pass protecting running back on blitzes.

Yet here's how Sanders can make the final cut: The pending health of Najee Harris. The veteran RB Harris is still dealing with his Fourth of July eye ailment.Already first rounder Omarion Hampton is RB1 ahead of Harris per the unofficial depth chart.

Harbaugh prefers to roll with multiple runners. Even dating back to his Stanford and San Francisco 49ers days. Sanders just made a case to join Hampton as the second option. Especially if Harris' ailment lingers into the start of the regular season.

Chargers CB raised his own roster chances

The Bolts looked settled at CB1 and CB2 ahead of the regular season. Especially after watching Tarheeb Still breaking out as a 2024 rookie.

But this position group watched another undrafted rookie steal the show. Including scoring a touchdown in Inglewood.

Eric Rogers picked off not one, but two interceptions. Taking this one back 43 yards to the house.

Chargers rookie Eric Rogers intercepts the pass for a Pick-6!

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/muotymCVoy — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

Rogers didn't just snatch picks against the Saints, though. He broke up one fourth quarter pass. The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight then delivered these massive stats: Zero yards his side, zero receptions allowed. Quarterbacks targeted him four times total.

He did leave with a late injury, however. This now puts him in a bind for one of the last roster spots. He even watched Nikko Reed put together a strong outing during the Hall of Fame game against the Detroit Lions the previous week.

But the Bolts can use CB depth even after improving the position last season. Cam Hart and Deane Leonard are still listed as questionable during the preseason anyway. Rogers helped his own cause on Sunday with pursuing a final roster spot.