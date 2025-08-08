Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he remains confident in his potential as an NFL broadcaster and believes he could rank among the league’s best if given the opportunity.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Dan Patrick Show, the 13-time Pro Bowler addressed perceptions surrounding his initial stint in broadcasting, which began after his retirement in 2020. Brees joined NBC in 2021, calling Notre Dame football games and select NFL matchups, but spent most of his time in a studio role on Football Night in America.

Brees said the perception that he failed as a broadcaster overlooks the limited number of games he called in his first go-around.

“Here’s where I kinda chuckle Dan… I get the feeling that the perception is I somehow failed at being a broadcaster,” Brees said. “I got two opportunities to broadcast NFL games and they were like eight weeks apart. I did one game in New Orleans for Thanksgiving and I did one playoff game. Otherwise, I broadcasted Notre Dame football.”

Drew Brees on broadcasting: "I have so much respect for a lot of guys in the booth right now, but I'd step in the booth today and be a top-3 guy. Give me a few years, and I could be the best." Brees is doing a Christmas game this season.

“But really when I took that job with NBC, the idea was to work with some of the best people in the business: the Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rob Hyland, Fred Gaudelli – all the guys that are legendary guys in that organization and man, I’m so thankful that I had that opportunity,” he continued.

Drew Brees confident his unique perspective could make him a top NFL booth analyst

“At the same time, what I really did for the most part was sit behind a desk and do the Football Night in America and then a bunch of stuff in stadium at the desk and the Super Bowl broadcast. So, at the end of the day I chuckle because even as I look at the landscape right now – I have so much respect for a lot of guys in the booth right now, but I’d step in the booth today and be a top three guy. Like without question. Give me a few years, and I could be the best.”

Brees said his insight and experience as a player give him a unique perspective that could enhance game broadcasts.

“So look, I love the game, I love talking about the game, I feel like I have an insight to the game that’s pretty unique given my playing experience,” Brees said. “I see the game a different way, I process the game a different way and so even as I watch games now, I kinda listen to the commentary to this and that and what I’m seeing – I just feel like there’s so much more to add.”

“At the end of the day, I’m gonna wait for the right opportunity and hopefully it comes along and if it doesn't that’s okay too because I’m coaching ball and I’m involved in the game in so many other ways,” he added. “But I do feel like I have a ton of value to add in the booth. So, I’m appreciative of Netflix giving me the opportunity to broadcast on Christmas Day.”

Drew Brees is set to serve as a game analyst for Netflix on Dec. 25, calling either the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders or Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings matchup. The assignment will mark his first NFL game broadcast since leaving NBC.