Antonio Brown drops bonkers new career target – and it’s not another Super Bowl

Antonio Brown made a name for himself in the NFL. And he did it in more ways than one. He was a dynamic receiver at the top of his games, but there was also a lot of drama and antics when it came to the Central Michigan product.

Brown hasn’t yet to sign with an NFL team this offseason, but the 34-year-old has been busy. He recently performed at Rolling Loud, a hip-hop music festival held every year all over the world.

Brown’s performance at Rolling Loud got social media talking. Despite any criticism, the former NFL star seems to have music as his primary focus for now.

Brown took to Twitter on Sunday, posting a picture of his performance with the caption “I’m not going to stop until I’m one of the biggest artists in the world 🌎🐝.”

These comments come as a bit of a surprise. However, they match up with comments the 34-year-old Super Bowl champion made earlier in the offseason.

He took to Twitter back in May to express his desire to retire with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He quickly clarified he wasn’t interested in playing for the franchise, just retiring with them.

His performance at Rolling Loud is far from Brown’s first foray into music. The former Super Bowl Champion released his debut single “Whole Lotta Money” in January 2020.

Brown got into a back and forth with YouTube personality Logan Paul about a month following the release of his single. Their beef led to Paul releasing “Going Broke,” a diss track aimed at Brown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the 34-year-old in January. He ran off the field during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets, leading to his departure from the team.

Brown released another single, “Pit Not The Palace,” in the hours following the incident against the Jets. That incident, and Brown’s new focus on music, likely rules out a return to football for him any time soon.