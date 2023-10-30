Killers of the Flower Moon is long. Some theaters decided to remedy this by inserting an intermission into the three-and-a-half-hour-long film. Apple and Paramount did not take kindly to this.

Intermission, no more

According to Variety, two European theater chains and one independent theater in Amsterdam inserted an intermission into Killers of the Flower Moon. These intermissions ranged from six and 15 minutes. It should be noted that it's only a handful of theaters that are inserting a break into screenings of the film. Word still made its way back to the distributor and studio.

Apple and Paramount have been in contact with these theaters. They are condemning their actions and are asking the theaters to show Killers of the Flower Moon as intended.

Killers of the Flower Moon is Martin Scorsese's twenty-sixth feature film. The film marks his tenth and sixth collaborations with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, respectively. The film chronicles the conflict in the Osage nation upon the discovery of oil. Tensions rise and murders occur.

Like many of Scorsese's films, his latest is long. His last film, The Irishman, was 209 minutes long. Hugo was his shortest film in recent memory — only running 126 minutes long. But that said, if Martin Scorsese makes a film three-and-a-half-hours long, it's probably smart to show the film in its entirety. Some films are made with an intermission, but it's a slight disrespect to the filmmaker to take it upon yourself.

Plus, where did the intermission go? Scorsese didn't build in a spot for one, so it'd be interesting to see where these theater chains inserted it.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters.