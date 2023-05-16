There appears to be a new craze in Hollywood — biopic style feature films about the story behind a popular consumer product. It’s fitting then that the latest film in this emerging genre is Apple TV+’s The Beanie Bubble, about a toy whose launch prompted a craze of its own. On the heels of Amazon’s Air about the making of Air Jordans and Disney+’s Flamin’ Hot about the inventor behind the popular Cheetos flavor, Apple TV+ is now getting in on the product-based film market with a movie about the rise of Beanie Babies, the must-have stuffed animal toy of the 90s.

Apple Original Films released the theatrical and streaming release dates on Tuesday, along with some first-look photos and key art for the feature.

The movie’s description asks, “Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. ‘The Beanie Bubble’ is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.”

The film was written by Kristin Gore, who happens to be the daughter of former Vice President Al Gore. It was co-directed by Gore and her husband Damian Kulash, and stars Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks and Succession’s Sarah Snook.

Beanie Babies are one of the most popular toys of all time, with fans frantically scrambling to collect the hundreds of stuffed animals released during the 90s. Rare editions such as the Grateful Dead-inspired tie dye Garcia Bear and Princess the Bear, released after the death of Princess Diana, became instant collector’s items valued at hundreds — sometimes thousands — of dollars.

The Beanie Bubble will be released in select theaters on July 21, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on July 28. No doubt a lot of fans will be clutching their old beanie babies tightly as they watch.