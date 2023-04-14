Ben Affleck’s Air has been doing well in theaters — it has grossed over $34.7 million in its first week and a half alone — for a film not based on a franchise, but for those who haven’t made it out to the theater or don’t want to, the film finally has a Prime Video release date.

Air is the story of Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) as he attempts to sign Michael Jordan to the Nike brand in what became a record-breaking signing. The film was directed by Affleck, who plays Phil Knight in the film, based on screenwriter Alex Covery’s debut script. The film premiered at South by Southwest on March 18 and has been getting rave reviews (92% and 98% scores on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences, respectively).

The film will reportedly take flight onto Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, on May 12. The film has had a unique release plan for a Prime Video title. It was originally slated to be a straight-to-streaming release on the streamer before ultimately being nudged into getting a full theatrical release. By the time Air hits the steamer in May, the film will have had roughly 37 days of theatrical play. At least that gives Air more than enough time to become eligible for the Academy Awards next year.

Air opened on April 5 alongside The Super Mario Bros. Movie — which has been shattering box office records — during the five-day holiday weekend and peaked with a $5,863,267 day on April 8.

Air is in theaters now and will stream on Prime Video on May 12.