Apple TV's Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend documentary trailer is a must-watch for Lionel Messi fans.

Lionel Messi's epic journey to World Cup glory is getting its much-deserved close-up in the new four-part Apple TV documentary series Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend. Apple TV+ dropped the trailer on Thursday for the in-depth, you-can't-make-this-up inspirational sports drama and it looks like it will be a must-watch for soccer, or (non-American) football, fans.

Messi's rise to soccer GOAT status is chronicled in the series but it looks like particular attention will be paid to Messi finally winning the FIFA World Cup for Argentina in 2022 in epic fashion no less.

Apple TV describes the series as “exclusive behind-the-scenes access to global superstar Lionel Messi, who is widely considered to be the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world.”

It elaborated that, “the series filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, tracks the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history.”

Sounds like Messi is heavily involved in the documentary, as the logline further reveals, “In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was a fitting bookend to one of the greatest professional sports careers of all time, so odds are high soccer fans will want to check out what led to the rise of Lionel Messi to get there.