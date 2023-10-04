In a groundbreaking decision, FIFA has awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup to a joint bid from Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, reported by The Athletic. However, in a unique twist to mark the tournament's centenary, the opening three matches will be played in South American countries – Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. This move pays homage to the inaugural World Cup held in Uruguay in 1930, with Argentina as the runners-up.

The tournament will be the first-ever World Cup to be hosted across three continents, and the first time matches will be spread across six different nations. The South American trio of Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will host the opening games, with the subsequent matches taking place in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal. The Opening Ceremony will be held in one of the latter three countries.

Morocco, a nation with a rich footballing history, will host the World Cup for the first time after several unsuccessful bids in the past. It will also mark the debut of North Africa as a World Cup host region. Portugal, having previously hosted Euro 2004, will welcome World Cup matches for the first time. Spain, a seasoned host having organized the 1982 World Cup, is also part of this historic joint venture.

The decision emphasizes FIFA's commitment to diversifying the hosting nations and bringing the World Cup experience to fans around the globe. The tournament will showcase football's unifying power by spanning continents and celebrating the sport's legacy in the countries where it all began. The move also aligns with FIFA's rotational policy, ensuring fair representation across confederations.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, expressed excitement on Twitter, stating, “We aimed high and dreamed big. The 2030 Centenario World Cup starts where it all began.” This decision adds another chapter to the storied history of the World Cup, underscoring football's ability to bridge cultures and continents.