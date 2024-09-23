A new turn-based grand strategy game that poises itself to be the first “6X game,” intending to push the boundaries of the genre with novel ideas; Ara: History Untold is finally here, and this is all of the information you need to know about this new game, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Ara: History Untold Release Date: September 24, 2024

Ara: History Untold Launch Trailer

Ara: History Untold is out on September 24, 2024, on PC through both Steam and the Microsoft Game Store, coming out Day 1 on PC Game Pass. The game was developed by Oxide Games and was published by the Xbox Game Studios.

Ara: History Untold Gameplay

Ara: History Untold Gameplay Trailer

Ara: History Untold lets players build their civilizations from scratch and lead them through three Ages throughout history. Using truly simultaneous turns to run the game, Ara: History Untold introduces a lot of unique mechanics that gives this take on the genre a fresh coat of paint.

Leaders and Nations

The game features 36 unique nations, each with unique traits and bonuses that will influence someone’s play style. The leaders chosen for the game range from cultural icons, political leaders, and scientific geniuses from the nations they represent, giving the game a much more diverse cast of characters than one would usually see in this type of game.

Each leader also features their own personality trait that affects how they behave in the game as an AI, and can also affect the player’s style as the traits also give different bonuses. Meanwhile, each nation can have multiple leaders, with 45 leaders available at launch, and 28 so far revealed prior to the game’s full release.

Here are the nations and their leaders in Ara: History Untold that have so far been revealed:

Nation Leader(s) France Jeanne d’Arc Korea Sejong Abbasid Empire Harun Al-Rashid Byzantine Empire Empress Irene Sarantapechaena England Elizabeth I Mongolia Genghis Khan Greece Sapho Macedonia Italy Cesare Beccaria Poland Nicolas Copernicus Germany Hildegard of Bingen China Confucius

Wu Zetian Assyria Sennacherib Egypt Nefertiti Russia Catherine the Great United States George Washington Australia Howard Florey Aztec Empire Itzcoatl India Ashoka Belgium Leopold I Ghana Yaa Asantewaa Kush Amanirenas Georgia Tamar the Great Ethiopia Halie Selassie Japan Ieyasu Tokugawa

Here’s a hat tip to Game Rant for this tentative list.

As an added bonus, each leader can have different appearances or skins based on the game version the player purchased. It is currently unknown if you can buy the skins as DLC.

Acts and Eras

History moves in Ara: History Untold through “Acts,” each one constituting multiple eras at a time. Act I constitutes the Ancient and Antiquities eras, interceded by the Bronze Age and the Iron Age, with Act II constituting the Early Middle Ages, High Medieval Era, Renaissance Period, and the Enlightenment, closing with Act III with the Machine, Atomic, Information, and Singularity Ages.

After each Act is completed, each player is ranked in three tiers based on their performance during the Act, with the bottom quarter performers removed from the game entirely. The losing players’ improvements turn into ruins and their Forces become hostile neutral warbands. This is perhaps Ara: History Untold’s most unique and exciting feature that could either make or break the game.

Total War?

Combat in Ara: History Untold also plays out differently. When two armies collide on the map, they engage in battle. The usual rock-paper-scissors advantages exist in the game, like how cavalry trumps ranged units, while being susceptible to pikemen, for example. As turns conclude, players will get a report on how battles turned out: how much damage they dealt and how their armies fared.

These results can also be seen through large-scale battles that look similar to Total War simulations. While the player cannot control these troops directly, it’s fun to see armies with hundreds to thousands of units clash on the battlefield, with the army’s status actually represented by the number of troops left on the game map after the battle.

Players can then survey their army’s condition at the start of the next turn and can give them new orders.

Sim City

Ara: History Untold’s cities are also complex in a way that each city is a simulated one. You’ll see each feature in your city get developed over time, producing resources, and population growth. The game’s UI for the cities actually look very daunting at first glance, with players being able to assign buildings inside regions around their city center, and to regions extending beyond.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.