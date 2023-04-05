Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Arch Manning chose to join the Texas football program as the No. 1 recruit in the country. It wasn’t an easy decision for the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, who was also being pursued by Alabama coach Nick Saban and Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Despite several visits with the two most successful college football programs of the last half-decade, Arch Manning ultimately gave his commitment to Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian.

“But I think he did his due diligence, I think he took a great look at a lot of schools,” Archie Manning, Arch’s grandfather, said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “I know he made four visits to Texas, four visits to Georgia, four visits to Alabama, I know he had a hard time telling coach Saban and coach Smart no but he made his choice and he wanted to play for coach Sark and he’s over there enrolled now.”

Arch Manning is currently enrolled at Texas, where he’s been part of the Longhorns’ spring practice. Texas football’s new quarterback chose not to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncle, both of whom starred at Ole Miss. Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, also committed to Ole Miss before a medical issue ended his football career.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Well I totally stayed out of the way,” Archie Manning said on SportsCenter. “I was very proud of his dad, the way he handled the recruiting. You know recruiting’s changed so much since my boys went through it and I’m not sure all of it’s good. Cooper kind of took an old-fashioned approach and the whole family made their visits to various schools and just let Arch make his own decision where he wanted to go.”

Few recruits in recent memory have faced more pressure than Arch Manning. Not only is he the most highly touted prospect of his class, but he’s part of the greatest quarterback family in NFL history.

Manning will join a Texas football team that went 8-5 in the 2022 season.