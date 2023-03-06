Arch Manning was spotted at his first spring practice with the Texas Longhorns on Monday morning. Inside Texas photographer Joe Cook snapped a few pictures of No. 16 going through several drills for the program at Frank Denius Field:

The Texas Longhorns took to the field early on Monday for the first of 15 spring practices that will culminate in the annual Orange-White Game on Apr. 15, according to Cook. It was the first time many of these young early-enrolee true freshmen and transfers will don the Longhorns football helmet, and Manning was one of those on Monday.

“Manning, the crown jewel of Texas’ 2023 class and the No. 1 player in country in his class according to the On3 Industry Ranking, is in a quarterback room with fellow Five-Star Plus+ signal caller Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Charles Wright,” wrote Cook.

“Manning, who was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class by On3, was the catalyst in Texas’ efforts to sign back-to-back top five classes. The high school group signed by Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff finished No. 3 in the On3 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings.”

Manning passed for 2,270 yards and completed 140-of-229 passes, throwing for 34 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his senior year at New Orleans Isidore Newman.

Over his 42-game career with the Greenies, he was 642-of-996 for 8,539 yards and 115 touchdowns, to 19 interceptions, per Cook. He also rushed 98 times for 748 yards and 19 scores.

Manning decided on Texas Football with offers from Alabama and Georgia on the table, as one of the highest-profile recruits in college football history. Manning is the son of Cooper, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie Manning.

Arch Manning announced his commitment to Texas on Jun. 23, and his career as a Longhorn officially begun on Monday.