The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for the looming 2023 college football season, and they have an interesting battle under center going on. At the moment, Texas Football has three players in its quarterback room. At the top of the pecking order, for now, is Quinn Ewers, but he will have to prove himself this offseason against Archie Manning — and Maalik Murphy.

“Texas QB Maalik Murphy was fully participating in the portion of practice, Anwar Richardson tweeted on Tuesday. “Media members were allowed to watch on Tuesday. He was receiving second-team reps while Arch Manning was receiving third-team reps.”

Murphy enrolled was already with Texas football in 2022 but did not see any action in his freshman season. That could change in 2023, as he looks to exceed expectations in the spring amid a QB battle in Austin.

Most eyes will always be on Quinn Ewers and Manning. For Ewers, it’s because he was the starter of Texas football in 2022, passing for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions. For Manning, his last name says it all.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has already expressed some optimism about Murphy’s chances to win the starting role.

“Can Maalik push Quinn? Of course, he can,” Sarkisian said of the 6-5 QB out of Gardena, California (h/t Matt Galatzan of Sports Illustrated). “How far can he take it? Quinn’s job is to keep raising his level of play so he can’t catch him. That should be at every position across the board.”

Texas football finished with an 8-5 overall record last season.