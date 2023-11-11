Arizona basketball guard Caleb Love made sure to troll Duke fans after once again beating the Blue Devils, this time in a different jersey.

Caleb Love had the chance to silence Duke fans once again on Friday night, but this time, he wasn't in a UNC jersey. Love, who transferred to Arizona basketball this offseason, played a key part in the Wildcats' huge 78-73 win over the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium and made sure to troll the Duke faithful at the end of the contest, hilariously waving goodbye to the fans.

Arizona upsets Duke at Cameron 😳 Caleb Love made sure to wave to the crowd 👀 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/ticZB0A4tx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2023

The guard expressed how excited he was to come into Durham and “handle business” against his bitter rivals after helping UNC in ending Coach K's legendary career with Duke a couple of years ago.

Via ESPN:

“Obviously it was on my mind for a little minute,” Love said after the Wildcats beat No. 2 Duke 78-73. “As soon as I had seen they were on the schedule, my eyes got bigger. But we came in and handled business. That's all that matters.”

Love didn't have his best game ever, scoring just 11 points while dishing out three dimes and grabbing three rebounds. He was just 3 for 10 from the field and 1 for 5 from three-point land. However, Love drained four massive free throws late in the fourth quarter that proved to be important in the outcome.

The hostile atmosphere at Duke didn't bother Caleb Love the least either since he's been in these types of environments before, most notably in March Madness in 2021:

“I've been in environments like this,” he said. “I've played in big-time games, big-time environments. So I'm kind of used to it. I wanted to come into this game, and I didn't want to make it about me. I wanted to make this about my team.”

A statement win for the Wildcats over the No. 2 ranked program in the country.