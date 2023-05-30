Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The college basketball transfer portal just won’t end. Now, North Carolina star Caleb Love, who transferred to Michigan and then reversed course, is headed to the Arizona Wildcats, per Love’s Twitter page.

Caleb Love’s Michigan decommitment created quite a stir, but the reason why is that had didn’t have the necessary academic credits, sending him right back to the transfer portal.

Love immediately garnered interest from a number of programs, including Gonzaga and Texas, but is headed West to play for Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats.

Love was a three-year starter for the Tar Heels and averaged 16.7 PPG with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists this past season. Now, he fills a massive hole on the Arizona roster after they lost a number of players. On the other hand, Arizona did also bring in San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson.

The projected starting five is looking loaded for Arizona as well.

Early prediction on Arizona's 23-24 starting five: Jaden Bradley, Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo https://t.co/vVlhDZ7x68 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 30, 2023

The Wildcats suffered heartbreak once again in the NCAA Tournament, this time losing to 15-seed Princeton in a massive upset. As a result, Tommy Lloyd and his staff have been working hard in hopes of making another deep run in the Big Dance and the Pac-12 Conference.

As it stands right now, with UCLA’s departures, Arizona could very well be the favorite, although USC adding Isaiah Collier and Bronny James, not to mention Boogie Ellis returning, makes things a bit more tricky for Arizona.

Caleb Love is officially headed to Arizona, and this is one of the biggest transfer portal moves of the entire offseason.