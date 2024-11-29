The Arizona basketball team blew out Davidson in its first Battle 4 Atlantis game on Wednesday. On Thanksgiving Day, things didn't go so well for Tommy Lloyd's team. The Wildcats lost to unranked Oklahoma, 82-77, in a tough outcome.

Arizona trailed by six at the half and outscored the Sooners in the second half, but it was too little too late. As a result, Arizona has now dropped to 3-3 o the year with losses to Wisconsin (by 15) and Duke (by 14).

After the loss, Lloyd admitted it was unfortunate but then stated they don't have time to dwell on it, per Brian J. Pedersen of AZ Desert Swarm.

“Yeah, this hurts, but unfortunately… fortunately or unfortunately, we don’t got time to dwell on it,” Lloyd said. “We got to get back tomorrow and play a good West Virginia team. All our focus needs to go there, so no one has time to hang their heads.”

It was a brutal loss for Arizona, one that will likely drop them out of the top 25 when the new poll is released. The Wildcats entered Thursday ranked No. 24, although the Sooners are now 6-0 and might be better than many projected them to be.

But, the focus now shifts to West Virginia, who Arizona faces on Friday in another Battle 4 Atlantis contest. West Virginia stunned Gonzaga on Wednesday but then lost to Louisville by nine points on Thanksgiving Day.

As such, Lloyd knows Arizona has a tough matchup ahead of them less than 24 hours after losing to Oklahoma.

“They’ve got a great guard, they got a great skill guy, and it looks like they got role players that know what they’re doing,” Lloyd said about West Virginia. “Their coach is doing a great job controlling the game, it’s going to be an amazing challenge. They’ve lost two games in overtime, they beat the 3rd-ranked team in the country. I mean, we got our hands full.”

A loss to West Virginia would drop Arizona to below .500, so it is an important game early on for Lloyd's team.