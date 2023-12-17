Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd is trying to keep his team poised after a disappointing loss to Purdue.

Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd is remaining honest about his team following a tough loss to the Purdue basketball program on Saturday. Purdue defeated Arizona 92-84, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

Arizona was ranked no.1 in the country and the loss will drop the team from that perch. Lloyd wants his team to learn from the experience and not worry too much about their ranking.

“I'm not trying to be the No. 1-ranked team in December,” Lloyd said, per ESPN. “This is going to go a long way to really helping our program.”

The Wildcats put together an impressive offensive performance against Purdue, but couldn't get the stops on defense to win the game. Purdue's backcourt of Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith made key shots to win, combining for 53 total points in the game. Lloyd was impressed by Purdue's guards.

“What they do well is they win. They win,” Lloyd said of Purdue's backcourt, per ESPN. “Those kids are really good basketball players.”

Arizona was led by Caleb Love, who scored 29 points for the Wildcats to go with 6 rebounds. The Wildcats shot more than 50 percent from the field in the game, but committed 13 turnovers that didn't help their cause. The team also went cold from the 3-point-line in the second half after making 75 percent of their threes in the first half.

Arizona is now 8-1 on the season. The Wildcats next play Alabama on Dec. 20. Purdue improves to 10-1 on the season with the victory. The Boilermakers next play Jacksonville on Dec. 21.