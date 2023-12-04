The Arizona basketball team has been ranked No. 1in the AP poll, and this is the first time since the 2014 season.

The Arizona basketball program fell to Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament back in March. But, it seems that loss is far behind them, and Tommy Lloyd's team has gotten off to a strong start and is now No. 1 in the latest top 25 poll, per the Associated Press.

It marks the first time the Arizona basketball team has been ranked No. 1 since the 2014 season. Kansas, Houston, Purdue, and UConn round out the top five of the latest poll.

The Arizona basketball program is 7-0 with signature wins over Duke (on the road), and Michigan State. They face Wisconsin and Purdue (in Indianapolis) followed by a home game against Florida Atlantic two days before Christmas, so the tests will keep coming for Arizona.

Despite losing players in the offseason, Arizona landed North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, who originally committed to Michigan before some issues occurred. They also nabbed San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson, who has 12.9 PPG with 6.6 rebounds, and the Love-Johnson duo leads the team in points.

Arizona is the only Pac-12 team ranked in the top 25 but Colorado and UCLA are in the Others Receiving Votes category.

Purdue was previously the top team in the nation before they shockingly lost to Northwestern on the road on Friday night, but they face the Wildcats on December 16 at home in a game that will likely decide who reclaims the top spot in the polls.

The Arizona basketball team is off until December 9 when they host the Wisconsin Badgers, who are also ranked in the top 25 after they defeated Marquette.