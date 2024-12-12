As the 2025 NFL Draft creeps closer with each day that passes, Arizona football star and one of the top receivers across the nation— Tetairoa McMillan— officially declared to make the next step in his football journey, per Jason Scheer on X.

Along with names like Travis Hunter and Luther Burden III, McMillan was highly touted this season as one of the receivers most likely to be drafted first in the 2025 NFL Draft. Though Hunter can play both corner and receiver at a high level, McMillan looks to be the best pure X receiver in the draft class.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 212 pounds, McMillan brings a size to the position that automatically makes him an enticing receiver for NFL franchises to be enamored with.

On top of his gifted stature, McMillan was one of the best 50/50 ball receivers in the nation. In 2023, McMillan ranked second among FBS receivers with 17 contested catches, trailing only Chicago Bears rookie Rome Odunze. That same season, McMillan finished with the lowest drop rate among Power Five receivers with at least 100 targets (2.1%), per PFF.

In 2024, McMillan continued to impress, totaling 84 receptions, 1,319 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns.

Throughout his three-season career with Arizona's football program, McMillan finished with 47 games played, hauling in 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. For the past two seasons with Arizona, McMillan averaged over 100 yards per game, leading the Big 12 in receiving yards in his final college season.

Now, McMillan is heading to the 2025 NFL Draft, as he should expect to hear his name called early on Day 1.

Arizona football's Tetairoa McMillan expected WR1 in 2025 NFL Draft

Arizona football's star receiver could be a hot name for teams slotted to select within the top 10 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After leading the Big 12 in receiving yards in 2024, McMillan's only real competition as the top receiver in the class is Colorado's corner-receiver hybrid. Again, Hunter can play both corner and receiver at a high level, making him an intriguing option. But, in terms of one-way receivers, McMillan fits the bill as the best of this class.

He has the size, the hands, and the catch radius. One thing he lacks, however, is top-end speed.

As seen with Odunze— a strong possession receiver who lacked speed entering the draft— he was a top-10 pick in 2024. Now, Odunze was picked after Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, as both of those receivers were touted as two of the best receivers the NFL has seen in the draft in years.

Nabers is showing to fit that title more than Harrison through the first half of their rookie seasons, while Odunze has battled with a dysfunctional Bears offense to begin his NFL career.

Now, as McMillan looks to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, it would be a major shock to see him picked outside of the top 10.